Milestones

DIED

Jalal Talabani, Kurdish leader who campaigned for a sovereign state and became the first non-Arab President of Iraq, at 83.

> Clinical psychologist Arthur Janov, who pioneered “primal scream” therapy, the controversial psychotherapy method made famous in the 1970s by celebrities such as John Lennon, at 93.

RELEASED

O.J. Simpson, from prison, after serving nine years for an armed robbery in 2007. In 1995 the former football legend was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

ELECTED

Jagmeet Singh, as leader of Canada’s leftist New Democratic Party, making him the country’s first leader of color of a major political party.

WON

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics, by scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne, for their discoveries in gravitational waves.

> The 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, by researchers Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson, for pioneering a new technique to visualize biological molecules.

