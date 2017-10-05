What You Said About ...

WHY HE ALWAYS BOUNCES BACK

The cover for Alex Altman and Sean Gregory’s Oct. 9 story, about President Trump’s clash with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, connected with Tom Walker of Carmichael, Calif., who wrote that the image of the President as a tackling dummy “says it all.” Darrell Reeves, a veteran also from Carmichael, argued that the NFL will be hurt by the dispute; he’s boycotted the Seattle Seahawks this season because he sees protests as a “slap in the face to every veteran who has served our great nation.” But Andrew Busakowski of Crystal Falls, Mich., defended the players, saying that a White House official quoted in the piece who called the anthem a reminder that the U.S. is “one nation, under God” must have “forgotten the last part of the pledge–with liberty and justice for all.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Susanna Schrobsdorff’s Sept. 25 take on What Happened, Hillary Clinton’s memoir about the 2016 U.S. presidential election, prompted readers to share their own theories about “what happened.” Some felt that Clinton’s liabilities, such as her use of a private email server, played a larger role than Schrobsdorff acknowledged, but Yvonne Schwab of Huntington Beach, Calif., hailed the “insightful” discussion of factors that hold women back. JoAnn Bradley of Creston, Iowa, was “so very happy” the piece stayed away from what she called “nasty comments about anything and everything Hillary does,” but not everyone was so enthused. Larry Kinkela of Sterling Heights, Mich., said he voted for Clinton but “wasn’t excited about it.”

EYEWITNESS

On TIME.com, hear from David Becker, a photographer who was covering the concert in Las Vegas, about what it was like to be there during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. As the tragedy unfolded, he began to take pictures, he says, "thinking to myself, still, that this isn't really happening, it's just the speakers popping."

PHOTO CONTEST

