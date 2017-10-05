Here are the Odds of Donald Trump Winning the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L), winner of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, on May 18, 2017 in Washington, DC Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

The odds of Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize were 100/1 at one British oddsmaker today, just one day before the award is announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same chances of walking home with the prize, according to the same oddsmaker, Ladbrokes.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un - who last month presided over his country's sixth nuclear test - is at the back of the pack, with odds of 500/1.

Eight years ago, in October 2009, Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize - eleven months after winning his first election. Trump is now in the same position, although Obama's odds were only 10/1 the day before the 2009 announcement.

Obama was not the first president to win the peace prize - in fact he was the fourth.

The first was Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for his work to end the Russo-Japanese war the preceding year.

Woodrow Wilson was the second, in 1919, for his crucial role in establishing the League of Nations - a peacekeeping body established after the First World War.

There was then a long break until Jimmy Carter won in 2002, the only president to win the award after his time in office. He received the prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development".

The Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 6am E.T. on Friday Oct 6.