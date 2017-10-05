U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
russiaPutin Welcomes Saudi Arabia Into His Middle East Sphere of Influence
TURKEY-G20-SUMMIT
MusicRadiohead, Bon Jovi and Rage Against the Machine Among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Jon Bon Jovi Performs At Air Canada Centre
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NFLNFL's Cam Newton Slammed for Laughing at a Female Reporter
Carolina Panthers Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
U.S.

Here are the Odds of Donald Trump Winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Billy Perrigo
6:08 AM ET

The odds of Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize were 100/1 at one British oddsmaker today, just one day before the award is announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same chances of walking home with the prize, according to the same oddsmaker, Ladbrokes. Another British firm, William Hill, offered slightly better odds on Trump of 66/1.

Eight years ago, in October 2009, Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize, just eleven months after winning his first election. Trump is now in the same position, although Obama's odds were only 10/1 the day before the 2009 announcement.

Bookmakers in the U.K. make Pope Francis the favorite to win the honor. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un - who last month presided over his country's sixth nuclear test - is at the back of the pack, with odds of 500/1 at Ladbrokes.

Four U.S. presidents have won the prize since it was inaugurated in 1901. The first was Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for his work to end the Russo-Japanese war the preceding year. Woodrow Wilson was the second, in 1919, for his crucial role in establishing the League of Nations, a peacekeeping body established after the First World War.

There was then a long break until Jimmy Carter won in 2002, the only president so far to win the award after his time in office. He received the prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development".

The Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 6am E.T. on Friday Oct 6.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME