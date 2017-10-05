Here are the Odds of Donald Trump Winning the Nobel Peace Prize

The odds of Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize were 100/1 at one British oddsmaker today, just one day before the award is announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same chances of walking home with the prize, according to the same oddsmaker, Ladbrokes. Another British firm, William Hill, offered slightly better odds on Trump of 66/1.

Eight years ago, in October 2009, Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize, just eleven months after winning his first election. Trump is now in the same position, although Obama's odds were only 10/1 the day before the 2009 announcement.

Bookmakers in the U.K. make Pope Francis the favorite to win the honor . North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un - who last month presided over his country's sixth nuclear test - is at the back of the pack, with odds of 500/1 at Ladbrokes.

Four U.S. presidents have won the prize since it was inaugurated in 1901. The first was Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for his work to end the Russo-Japanese war the preceding year. Woodrow Wilson was the second, in 1919, for his crucial role in establishing the League of Nations, a peacekeeping body established after the First World War.

There was then a long break until Jimmy Carter won in 2002, the only president so far to win the award after his time in office. He received the prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development".

The Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 6am E.T. on Friday Oct 6.