Music

Radiohead, Bon Jovi and Rage Against the Machine Among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Laignee Barron
4:32 AM ET

Bon Jovi, Rage Against the Machine and Nina Simone may be unlikely playlist pairings, but they could end up together in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

The nomination field this year spans 19 names, according to Rolling Stone, including nine first-time contenders, like Radiohead, Kate Bush and Judas Priest.

Artists become eligible for the coveted Rock Hall of Fame induction 25 years after their first single or album was released. The Rock Hall considers nominees from four different categories: performers, early influencers, musical trailblazers and influential non-performers.

The 19 nominees for the Class of 2018 will be whittled down to just five names by December. Ballots will be cast by hundreds of historians and music industry insiders, as well as every living Rock Hall inductee. Fans' input is taken into account through a public poll.

Last year's inductees were ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes and Nile Rodgers.

The top five artists selected for the 2018 batch will be inducted at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on April 14 next year.

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame contenders list includes, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, The Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, LL Cool J, The MC5, The Meters, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray, The Zombies

