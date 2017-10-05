U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
EducationInside a Changing First-Grade Classroom in the 1970s
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
U.S.Harvest Moon 2017: How to Get the Best View of the Rare October Moon
A full harvest moon rises behind Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
weatherTropical Storm Nate Could Threaten U.S. Gulf Coast as a Hurricane
A motorist drives through heavy rain before the approaching Hurricane Harvey hits Corpus Christi, Texas on August 25, 2017.
las vegas shooting

When Bullets Rained Down in Las Vegas, One Man's Hotel Room Became a Sanctuary for Strangers

Charlotte Alter
8:41 AM ET

Sunday was just not Aaron Banner-Goodspeed's day. The TSA confiscated his shaving cream; he thought he might be able to sneak it through airport security, but he got busted. So when the 43-year old data analyst for a Boston hospital landed in Las Vegas after a five-hour flight, he had to schlep out to buy more. Then he ate some dinner and went back to his room and tried to find an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm on TV. But the Tropicana hotel had no HBO. Just his luck.

He was hanging out in his underwear, flipping through basic cable channels, when he heard a commotion outside his room on the first floor. " I thought 'oh it's Vegas on a Sunday night, it's a little louder than I remember,'" Banner-Goodspeed said. He thought there was a party, or maybe a fight. Then he heard a knock on the door.

He put on a pair of jeans. He went to the door and opened it. A guy in his 20s said "there's a shooter," then ran down the orange-carpeted hallway. " Then a crowd of people came in running, and I w as behind the door," he recalled. " The next thing I knew there were 18 people in my room."

Aaron Banner-Goodspeed, Las Vegas, Oct. 4, 2017.Aaron Banner-Goodspeed, Las Vegas, Oct. 4, 2017. Matt Stuart—Magnum for TIME 

They were all concert-goers who had fled the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others before taking his own life, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Related

Las Vegas Mourns After Largest Mass Shooting In U.S. History
las vegas shootingSecretive Life of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Frustrates Investigators
las vegas shooting
Secretive Life of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Frustrates Investigators

Like thousands of other survivors, they had sprinted to the nearest shelter they could find, which for them was the Tropicana hotel. They didn't know that the gunman was working alone, that he was holed up on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and had likely already shot himself. There could be other shooters, they thought. This could be a coordinated terrorist attack, like in Paris, they thought.

Read more: They Survived the Las Vegas Shooting. But They Don't Want More Gun Control

The unexpected visitors turned off the TV, drew the blinds and sat in total silence. " They didn't know where the bullets were coming from," he recalls. "A lot of them had the reaction that they thought they were being hunted down." Banner-Goodspeed tried to help as best he could. He passed around waters and told them his room number so they could tell their loved ones they were safe. When one survivor's mother kept calling the room phone, a minor panic rippled through the packed hotel room. " People were genuinely scared that there was a terrorist at the front desk calling up room lines to find people and hunt us down," he said. " It was really a bunch of people in full paranoia and shock."

They didn't move or talk. They didn't exchange names for fear or making noise. The strangers sat in silence, frozen in terror. " Whenever anyone heard a noise, everyone was like 'shut up,'" he recalled. After about five or six hours of frozen silence, they began to hear reports that it was safe to emerge.

Outside Banner-Goodspeed's room, the Tropicana was filled with survivors trying to make sense of the massacre. Kelsey Clark, a 25-year old police officer from Olympia, Wash., fled the bullets while eight months pregnant and sought shelter in the Tropicana. When she got there, she met a young girl who had a gunshot wound in her elbow and had watched her mother get shot in the chest. "Her training kicked in," recalled Clark's husband Toby, 27. "Kelsey was comforting her, trying to calm her down and tell her she's gonna be alright, and she's gonna make it through this."

The scene in the casino was so chaotic that some survivors feared the shooter had followed them inside. "It sounded like there was shooting inside the casino," recalled Kelsey Clark's mother Kelly Moore, 54. She hid first in an office, then in a big refrigerator, but neither room had doors that would lock. She grabbed two baking pans that she planned to use as a shield in case the shooter found her. "There were a lot of places the gunfire could be coming from. We didn’t know if we were running into it or running away from it," she said. "There were so many unknowns."

Banner-Goodspeed said opening his door to terrified strangers was the least he could have done in that situation. "I couldn't imagine shutting the door on people like that, I couldn't imagine how anyone could have," he said. But even though he didn't hear a single gunshot or see a speck of blood, he's rattled. He had seen tragedy before, but it had never literally knocked on his door.

" I was in Israel when bombs went off. I was in Boston when the Marathon bomb went off," he said. " It feels like it’s getting closer and closer."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME