Photo Captures Striking Moment Air Force One Flew by the Broken Windows of the Mandalay Bay Hotel

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 4, 2017. Mike Blake—Reuters

As President Donald Trump departed from the site of the worst mass shooting in modern American history, a Reuters photographer captured the moment Air Force One flew by the broken windows of the resort where the Las Vegas gunman opened fire just days earlier.

Photographer Mike Blake's photo shows the President’s plane in the air, just moments after takeoff, as it passes the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino . The two broken windows where shooter Stephen Paddock staged a rampage from his room on the 32nd floor are visible in the foreground.

The Sunday night attack on concertgoers at a country music festival killed at least 59 people and wounded 527 more. The 64-year-old lone gunman killed himself after the shooting spree. His motive is still unknown.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and first responders.