viral

The 'Monopoly Man' Showed Up to Equifax's Senate Hearing and It Was 'Magical'

Megan McCluskey
3:33 PM ET

A woman dressed as the Monopoly man showed up to Wednesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing on the Equifax data breach, much to the delight of the Internet.

Sporting Rich Uncle Pennybags' classic top hat and monocle look, the protester — who was reportedly a representative of consumer advocacy group Public Citizen — sat behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified on the credit firm's massive security hack.

"We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message," Public Citizen tweeted. "Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system."

Some who spotted the board game character in the audience at the hearing took to Twitter to express their amusement at the stunt.

"The Monopoly Man who is wiping his brow with money and twirling his mustache is magical," user Carolyn Altland wrote.

"A tip of the hat to the Monopoly Man," Red T Raccoon added. "You good sir took a chance and it paid off during the Equifax hearings. Now go collect $200."

See some of the responses below.

