Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressInvestigators Say Russia Is Still Trying to Interfere in U.S. Politics
Senate Intelligence Committee Leaders Hold News Conference On Russia Investigation
celebritiesBrooke Shields Says She Turned Down Donald Trump's Offer to Date 'America's Richest Man'
Sachin &amp; Babi - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ParentingHow to Parent Like a Scandinavian
Rear View Of Mother And Children Standing On Hill Against Sky During Foggy Weather
Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola. (Photo by Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Food & Drink

The Government Has Spoken. 'Love' Is Not a Food Ingredient.

Raisa Bruner
2:26 PM ET

The federal Food and Drug Administration is not in the mood for love.

The FDA recently reprimanded a Massachusetts bakery for including the romantic term in the ingredients list for its granola. Unfortunately for the West Concord's Nashoba Brook Bakery, however, seasonings of "love" aren't meant to be. They laid out the case against love in a warning letter:

Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love.’ Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name. ‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.

The CEO of the bakery in question, John Gates, sounds a bit heartbroken over this unrequited attempt to inject some sweetness into the packaging.

Related

Adult Swim's "Rick And Morty" Mobile Pop-Up Shop - Arrivals
Food & DrinkMcDonald's Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to Rick and Morty for Just One Day
Food & Drink
McDonald's Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to Rick and Morty for Just One Day

"Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly," he told Bloomberg News, calling the response "so George Orwell." Then again, the FDA had plenty of other health and safety concerns about the bakery's practices. The "love" thing just happens to cut to the core. And of course the internet had feelings about the FDA's lack of sensitivity.

Better luck next time, Nashoba Brook. Guess the FDA just isn't that into you.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME