World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionJulia Roberts Reacting to Ben Schwartz Doing His Best Julia Roberts Is Just the Best
public healthMeasles Cases Are Rising. Here Are the States Where It's Becoming More Common
Hand holding syringe in plain pink background TIME health stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralThe Internet Has Jokes About Theresa May's Frequently Interrupted Speech
Conservative Leader Makes Her Keynote Speech To Party Conference
'D'apres une histoire vraie' Premiere - 13th Zurich Film Festival
Roman Polanski attends the 'D'apres une histoire vraie' premiere at the 13th Zurich Film Festival on October 2, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland.  Andreas Rentz—Getty Images
celebrities

A German Woman Is Accusing Roman Polanski of Sexually Assaulting Her

Jamey Keaten / AP
12:08 PM ET

(GENEVA) — Swiss authorities said Wednesday that a German woman has filed a complaint alleging Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her 45 years ago in a Swiss resort town while she was in her mid-teens.

Renate Langer, 61, filed the complaint last week in a police station in the northern city of St. Gallen. She said Polanski had raped her at his house in Gstaad, a well-known Alpine resort town, in February 1972, according to police and the regional state prosecutor's office.

French attorney Herve Temime, who represents Polanski, tells The Associated Press that he plans to discuss the allegations with his client, but hasn't yet spoken with him about them.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Langer spoke publicly in a New York Times interview published this week.

Polanski, 84, has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in California. His victim was 13 at the time. This summer, she asked a judge to drop the 40-year-old case against Polanski, who can only travel between France, Switzerland and his native Poland.

Langer told the Times she waited to report the allegation largely out of concern for her parents. Her father died this past summer and her mother two years ago.

Police spokesman Florian Schneider said it was unclear why Langer filed the complaint in St. Gallen because Gstaad is under the judicial jurisdiction of the Bern region to the southwest. Polanski owns a chalet in Gstaad and spent time there fighting possible extradition from 2009 to 2010.

The St. Gallen prosecutor's office said the case will be transferred Wednesday to the "appropriate authorities," which would be the Bern regional prosecutor's office. That office will decide whether to pursue the case.

According the Times, Langer said she went to Gstaad because Polanski had shown an interest in casting her in a film. She was working as a model in Munich at the time. She told the Times that Polanski raped her in a bedroom at his home.

Polanski was in Switzerland on Monday with his wife, French actress Emmanuelle Seigner, and attended a screening of his new movie, the French-language thriller "Based on a True Story" at the Zurich Film Festival. She is one of the stars of the film.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME