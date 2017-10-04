U.S.
Crime

This Mom Refused to Vaccinate Her Son. Now She's Going to Jail

Associated Press
11:46 AM ET

(PONTIAC, Mich.) — A suburban Detroit woman has been ordered to jail for seven days for failing to have her 9-year-old son vaccinated.

An Oakland County judge told Rebecca Bredow on Wednesday that she violated an agreement to have the procedure done. Her ex-husband wanted their son vaccinated, but Bredow is the primary caregiver.

Judge Karen McDonald says the boy has two parents and "Dad gets a say."

Bredow, a Ferndale resident, told the judge that she takes "full responsibility" for her actions. She says vaccinations go against her beliefs and she should have raised her objections sooner.

In response, McDonald reminded Bredow that she agreed to the immunizations.

