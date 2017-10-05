Newsfeed
Business

Watch Two Kids Discover the Magic of Star Wars in This Heartwarming Campbell's Ad

Megan McCluskey
10:00 AM ET

Campbell's Soup has debuted an inspiring new Star Wars-themed ad featuring two kids bonding over their love for the galaxy far, far away.

The 15-second spot shows the young boys — who each speak a different language — seated on opposite sides of a table in a school cafeteria. After one unsuccessfully tries to bridge the language gap, he spots the other's Star Wars thermos and quickly figures out a different way to connect with his lunch mate.

"Campbell's new Star Wars soups, made for real, real life," the voiceover concludes.

The commercial promotes the company's limited-edition Star Wars cans and is part of a bigger push from Campbell’s centered around the upcoming release of the franchise's eighth installment, The Last Jedi, on December 15.

This isn't the first time Campbell's has taken a Star Wars-focused approach to its advertising. The viral 2015 ad "Your Father" featured two dads impersonating Darth Vader as they spoon-feed soup to their toddler son.

Watch the new commercial below.

