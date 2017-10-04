Politics
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about Puerto Rico in Washington on Oct. 1, 2017 Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Meets With Las Vegas Shooting Victims and First Responders

Alana Abramson
12:01 PM ET

President Donald Trump is visiting Las Vegas Wednesday, just days after the city experienced the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The president, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, departed from the White House Wednesday morning.

Trump and the First Lady will head to a Las Vegas hospital shortly after they land to meet with victims of the shooting and medical professionals who are treating them, before proceeding to a meeting with what the White House described as "civilian heroes and first responders."

On Sunday night, a man who authorities have identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Law enforcement officials have not yet discerned a motive for the shooting, but President Trump has described Paddock as a " sick and demented person."

Trump condemned the shooting as an act of "pure evil" and urged national unity Monday in a televised statement from the White House. "It is our love that defines us today," he said.

The president's meeting with civilian heroes and first responders begins at 2:30 P.M. (E.T.). Watch live in the video above.

