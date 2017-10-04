Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimePolice: Woman Beat Her Boyfriend to Death With Metal Frying Pans
New frying pan
GoogleEverything To Know About Google's New Pixel 2 Smartphone
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleHere's Your First Look at Google's Stunning New Pixelbook Laptop
google-home-mini
Google
Gadgets

Google Just Unveiled the Home Mini to Challenge Amazon's Echo Dot

Lisa Eadicicco
12:35 PM ET

Google will release a smaller version of its Home smart speaker, the company revealed during an event on Wednesday. The device, called the Google Home Mini, will cost $49 and launches on October 19.

Related

Virtual RealitySamsung's New VR Headset Has a Screen That Sounds Incredible
Virtual Reality
Samsung's New VR Headset Has a Screen That Sounds Incredible

Like the larger Google Home, the Mini is partially made of fabric and will be available in multiple colors. There are four LED lights underneath the the fabric that illuminate when the device is listening. Google says the Home Mini will be capable of connecting to any Chromecast compatible speaker and can project audio in 360 degrees. The speaker will be available in light grey, dark grey, and orange color options.

The Google Home Mini is a direct competitor to Amazon's Echo Dot, a smaller version of Amazon's smart speaker that is also priced at $49. Google's announcement comes after Amazon unveiled several new Echo speakers last week, including a new model with improved speakers and an Echo that's tailored for smart home control.

Google says the Home Mini will be available for preorder starting on Wednesday. The company also announced a few enhancements coming to the Google Assistant, such as a new feature that enables it to help you find your phone. Google is also debuting new family-friendly experiences for the Google Assistant, such as additional trivia options geared toward children.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME