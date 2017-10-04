Google will release a smaller version of its Home smart speaker, the company revealed during an event on Wednesday. The device, called the Google Home Mini, will cost $49 and launches on October 19. It features four LED lights that alert the user when it's listening.

Like the larger Google Home, the Mini is partially made of fabric and will be available in multiple colors. There are four LED lights underneath the the fabric that illuminate when the device is listening. Google says the Home Mini will be capable of connecting to any Chromecast compatible speaker and can project audio in 360 degrees.

Developing...