Five Best Ideas

Nobel Prizes in Science are Absurd

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Why the Nobel Prizes in science are absurd.

By Ed Yong in the Atlantic

2. Mass shootings are a bad way to understand gun violence in America.

By Maggie Koerth-Baker at Five-Thirty-Eight

3. Should colleges be forced to choose between prestige and better access for minority and low-income students?

By Sydney Johnson in EdSurge

4. This roadmap for finding the center in American politics could work — if we really talked about these issues.

By Elaine Kamarck at the Brookings Institution

5. Can anonymity online be used for good instead of just trolling?

By Erin O’Donnell in Harvard Magazine

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
