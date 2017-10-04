The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Nobel Prizes in Science are Absurd

The laureate medal featuring the portrait of Alfred Nobel is seen before a press conference of the Nobel Committee to announce the winner of the 2015 Nobel Medicine Prize on October 5, 2015 at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel, who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, ordered the creation of the famous Nobel prizes in his will. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images) JONATHAN NACKSTRAND—AFP/Getty Images

1. Why the Nobel Prizes in science are absurd.

By Ed Yong in the Atlantic

2. Mass shootings are a bad way to understand gun violence in America.

By Maggie Koerth-Baker at Five-Thirty-Eight

3. Should colleges be forced to choose between prestige and better access for minority and low-income students?

By Sydney Johnson in EdSurge

4. This roadmap for finding the center in American politics could work — if we really talked about these issues.

By Elaine Kamarck at the Brookings Institution

5. Can anonymity online be used for good instead of just trolling?

By Erin O’Donnell in Harvard Magazine

