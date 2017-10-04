It was a rough day for Theresa May.
The British Prime Minister delivered a speech at the annual Conservative Party conference on Wednesday to an audience of fellow Tories. But between a persistent cough, a lettered sign that wouldn't stay put behind her and the disruptive behavior of a heckler who handed her a dismissal slip as a prank, May's message was nearly drowned out by the many interruptions.
Naturally, the internet has plenty of hot takes on all the snafus you can watch in the video above.
Some sharp-eyed viewers also noted an interesting jewelry choice by May: a bracelet decorated with what appears to be the likeness of Frida Kahlo, a noted Communist.
May herself, however, had one response to the aftermath: a reminder that she's just human after all. And badly in need of cough medicine.