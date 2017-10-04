It was a rough day for Theresa May .

The British Prime Minister delivered a speech at the annual Conservative Party conference on Wednesday to an audience of fellow Tories. But between a persistent cough, a lettered sign that wouldn't stay put behind her and the disruptive behavior of a heckler who handed her a dismissal slip as a prank, May's message was nearly drowned out by the many interruptions.

Naturally, the internet has plenty of hot takes on all the snafus you can watch in the video above.

A heckler just gave Theresa May a P45 during her speech before being bundled out the hall #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/vDdMFl67Og - Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) October 4, 2017

Hi @BorisJohnson, I gave Theresa her P45 just like you asked. pic.twitter.com/gzW0UluDMv - Simon Brodkin (@simonbrodkin) October 4, 2017

Credit to Theresa May for somehow battling on.

But P45, lost voice & set collapsing makes this biggest speech fiasco in political history. pic.twitter.com/uCu9drXJKR - Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 4, 2017

Congratulations to Theresa May who has just become the worst speech giving Briton ever. pic.twitter.com/zZPOA1wkrT - The Film Book Club (@FilmBookClub) October 4, 2017

Theresa May’s Cabinet looked like they were witnessing the implosion of the party, not just a speech. My take: https://t.co/IiA9OTx0nN pic.twitter.com/AZgrxdXJwH - Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) October 4, 2017

Some sharp-eyed viewers also noted an interesting jewelry choice by May: a bracelet decorated with what appears to be the likeness of Frida Kahlo, a noted Communist.

More accurately, Kahlo and Trotsky were lovers -- but it begs the question if Theresa May is aspiring to be a Progressive? https://t.co/rL5d7aStMW - Liam Browne (@LiamitoBrowne) October 4, 2017

May herself, however, had one response to the aftermath: a reminder that she's just human after all. And badly in need of cough medicine.