It's National Taco Day, a "holiday" that would, under other circumstances, be cause for celebration and heaps of free tacos. But this year, National Taco Day fell on a Wednesday, not #TacoTuesday, the unofficial weekly holiday dedicated to the Mexican dish.
Scheduling the national day to celebrate tacos on a Wednesday has confused taco enthusiasts, who came online to ask how such a grave mistake could have happened:
Others managed to find the silver lining in being able to honor tacos more than once:
Check out where you can get the best taco deals on Oct. 4 here.