Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Video GamesThe Witcher 3 Just Got Full PlayStation 4 Pro Support
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Blasts Trump for 'Disaster' of Puerto Rico Visit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shootingPolice After the Las Vegas Shooting: Don't Worry, Big Events Are Safe
Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
taco-bell-national-taco-day
Taco Bell
food and drink

The Internet Is United Against Holding National Taco Day on a Wednesday

Mahita Gajanan
10:53 AM ET

It's National Taco Day, a "holiday" that would, under other circumstances, be cause for celebration and heaps of free tacos. But this year, National Taco Day fell on a Wednesday, not #TacoTuesday, the unofficial weekly holiday dedicated to the Mexican dish.

Scheduling the national day to celebrate tacos on a Wednesday has confused taco enthusiasts, who came online to ask how such a grave mistake could have happened:

Others managed to find the silver lining in being able to honor tacos more than once:

Check out where you can get the best taco deals on Oct. 4 here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME