The Internet Is United Against Holding National Taco Day on a Wednesday

It's National Taco Day , a "holiday" that would, under other circumstances, be cause for celebration and heaps of free tacos . But this year, National Taco Day fell on a Wednesday, not #TacoTuesday, the unofficial weekly holiday dedicated to the Mexican dish.

Scheduling the national day to celebrate tacos on a Wednesday has confused taco enthusiasts, who came online to ask how such a grave mistake could have happened:

It's always been #TacoTuesday way to fumble the ball America #NationalTacoDay - c.j.roth (@cjroth1) October 4, 2017

What kind of world do we live in where national taco day isn't on taco Tuesday - Chops (@theycallmechops) October 4, 2017

I can't support a #nationaltacoday that is not honored on the holiest of days for #tacos

LONG LIVE #tacotuesday - LMAO (@K3VIN_G_420) October 4, 2017

The fact that national taco day falls on a Wednesday and not a Tuesday is a disgrace in and of itself - Brock Rezabek (@Brez51) October 4, 2017

Others managed to find the silver lining in being able to honor tacos more than once:

This week we have Taco Tuesday on Tuesday and National Taco Day on Wednesday.

I feel like I hit the lottery. Tacos ✌🏼days in a row! 🌮 - - dana pica - (@dtpica) October 2, 2017

Check out where you can get the best taco deals on Oct. 4 here .