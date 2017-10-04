U.S.
Pennsylvania

Police: Father Fleeing Crash Scene Left His 2-Year-Old Son to Die

Associated Press
10:09 AM ET

(TULLYTOWN, Pa.) — A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday without an attorney listed in court records on third-degree murder and other charges.

Tullytown police say Kuhn fled the store at Levittown Town Center early Tuesday afternoon after taking the speakers worth $228.

Police say Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, and kept running even after his son was thrown from the wreckage.

Police caught up to Kuhn after a short foot chase.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash. Police say Kuhn's son wasn't in a safety seat.

