'She Don't Know Anything.' Las Vegas Gunman Sent Girlfriend to Philippines Before Attack, Sisters Say

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman who killed 59 people in a Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, was "sent away" to the Philippines weeks before the attack, her sisters said.

In an interview with 7 News Sydney , two women identified as Danley's sisters and interviewed anonymously said suspected gunman Stephen Paddock sent Danley to the Philippines unexpectedly, telling her he had found "a cheap ticket."

"I know that she don't know anything as well, like us. She was sent away. She was sent away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning," one sister said.

"He sent her away, so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions," she added. "In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life. But that won't be to compensate 59 people's lives."

Danley arrived back in the U.S. on Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents at the airport, the Associated Press reported. Authorities have said Danley is a "person of interest" in the shooting.

"Marilou Danley is my sister, she is a good person and gentle soul. A mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend," her sister said.