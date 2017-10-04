'They're Shooting Right at Us.' Police Body Camera Footage Shows Chaos Unfolding During Las Vegas Shooting

Body camera footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night reveals scenes of chaos and confusion during the mass shooting on Sunday that left 59 people dead .

"Hey, they're shooting right at us, guys. Everybody stay down. Stay down," one officer says as repeated gunshots ring out.

The footage shows officers running, warning civilians to get down and directing them to safety. Voices heard off-camera ask whether the rapid-fire gunshots are firecrackers or fireworks.

Suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant , opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and continued shooting for about 10 minutes. More than 500 people were injured in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.