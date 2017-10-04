U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
United KingdomTheresa May Overcomes a Heckler and a Cough to Urge Party to 'Shape Up'
Conservative Leader Makes Her Keynote Speech To Party Conference
White HouseMost Americans Don't Approve of President Trump's Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico
President Trump Arrives In Puerto Rico In Aftermath Of Hurricane Maria Devastating The Island
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksThere Are Better Ways to Mourn
Village procession en route to cemetery,
Nevada

'They're Shooting Right at Us.' Police Body Camera Footage Shows Chaos Unfolding During Las Vegas Shooting

Katie Reilly
8:15 AM ET

Body camera footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night reveals scenes of chaos and confusion during the mass shooting on Sunday that left 59 people dead.

"Hey, they're shooting right at us, guys. Everybody stay down. Stay down," one officer says as repeated gunshots ring out.

Related

FILE PHOTO - Image released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of Marilou Danley in connection to a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas
las vegas shootingThe Girlfriend of the Las Vegas Gunman Has Returned to the U.S., Greeted By Investigators
las vegas shooting
The Girlfriend of the Las Vegas Gunman Has Returned to the U.S., Greeted By Investigators

The footage shows officers running, warning civilians to get down and directing them to safety. Voices heard off-camera ask whether the rapid-fire gunshots are firecrackers or fireworks.

Suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant, opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and continued shooting for about 10 minutes. More than 500 people were injured in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME