Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
financeIRS Gives Equifax Multimillion-Dollar Deal Despite Massive Data Breach
CEO Equifax Richard Smith Testifies To Senate Massive Data Breach
ChemistryThe Nobel Prize in Chemistry Has Been Awarded to Three Scientists For Developments in Electron Microscopy
SWEDEN-NOBEL-MEDICINE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United NationsThe World Health Organization Just Picked Its New Leaders. Most of Them Are Women
Pregnant women affected by floods brough
Tim Murphy Republican asks girlfriend to get abortion
Representative Tim Murphy, a Republican from Pennsylvania, listens during a hearing in Washington, on Dec. 6, 2016.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Congress

Pro-Life Congressman Reportedly Asked Girlfriend to Get an Abortion

Associated Press
7:50 AM ET

(PITTSBURGH) — An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said it obtained text messages between Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania and Shannon Edwards. A Jan. 25 text message from Edwards said the congressman had "zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options," according to the paper.

A text message from Murphy's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages: "I've never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more."

Edwards, it turned out, wasn't pregnant.

Murphy's spokeswoman had no comment on the report.

The revelation came as the House on Tuesday approved Republican legislation that would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of fetal development. Murphy, a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, is among its co-sponsors. He avoided the media in Washington after voting for the legislation, and efforts by reporters to talk to him were unsuccessful.

The bill faces certain defeat in the Senate, where Democrats have enough votes to kill it.

NARAL Pro-Choice America quickly criticized "the height of hypocrisy" displayed by Murphy's support for the legislation.

"You shouldn't have to be a member of Congress just to access your right to abortion," said Sasha Bruce, a vice president for the pro-abortion rights group.

Murphy recently acknowledged his affair with Edwards, which became public as a result of her divorce proceedings.

He is serving his eighth term representing a district in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME