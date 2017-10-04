U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ChemistryThe Nobel Prize in Chemistry Has Been Awarded to Three Scientists For Developments in Electron Microscopy
SWEDEN-NOBEL-MEDICINE
United NationsThe World Health Organization Just Picked Its New Leaders. Most of Them Are Women
Pregnant women affected by floods brough
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarA Beauty Queen Says She Was Dethroned After Making a Video on the Rohingya Crisis
BANGLADESH-MYANMAR-UNREST-REFUGEE
CEO Equifax Richard Smith Testifies To Senate Massive Data Breach
Former Republican Senator from Georgia Saxby Chambliss advises former Equifax CEO Richard Smith before he testifies to the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 3, 2017. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
finance

IRS Gives Equifax Multimillion-Dollar Deal Despite Massive Data Breach

Associated Press
7:06 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The company at the center of the biggest breach of personal information just signed a contract with the federal government to provide, well, personal information.

Related

Businessman
cryptocurrenciesVirtually Every Cryptocurrency in the World Is Tanking Right Now
cryptocurrencies
Virtually Every Cryptocurrency in the World Is Tanking Right Now

The Internal Revenue Service signed a $7.25 million contract with Equifax last month. The no-bid contract, first reported by Politico, is for Equifax to provide the IRS with taxpayer and personal identity verification services. The contract stated that Equifax was the only company capable of providing these services to the IRS, and it was deemed a "critical" service that couldn't lapse.

The news of the contract came on the same day that lawmakers heard from the company's former chairman and chief executive on how hackers were able to access the information of 145 million Americans, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth. The executive, Richard Smith, apologized to a House panel for the data breach.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said in a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen that he initially thought his staff was sharing a copy of the Onion, a humor newspaper, until he realized the story about the contract was true.

"I am shocked that the IRS would contract with this firm for activities that they are clearly unfit to carry out," Blumenauer wrote.

Blumenauer said the news of the Equifax breach was public in early September, giving the agency time to re-evaluate its decision. He requested that the agency share with him the materials used to justify the awarding of the contract.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME