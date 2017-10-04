Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
financeIRS Gives Equifax Multimillion-Dollar Deal Despite Massive Data Breach
CEO Equifax Richard Smith Testifies To Senate Massive Data Breach
United NationsThe World Health Organization Just Picked Its New Leaders. Most of Them Are Women
Pregnant women affected by floods brough
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarA Beauty Queen Says She Was Dethroned After Making a Video on the Rohingya Crisis
BANGLADESH-MYANMAR-UNREST-REFUGEE
Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry Has Been Awarded to Three Scientists For Developments in Electron Microscopy

Associated Press
6:21 AM ET

Three researchers based in the U.S., U.K. and Switzerland have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developments in electron microscopy.

The 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize is shared by Jacques Dubochet of the University of Lausanne, Joachim Frank at New York's Columbia University and Richard Henderson of MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, Britain.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences said Wednesday their method, called cryo-electron microscopy, allows researchers to "freeze biomolecules" mid-movement and visualize processes they have never previously seen."

The development, it said, "is decisive for both the basic understanding of life's chemistry and for the development of pharmaceuticals."

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry rewards researchers for major advances in studying the infinitesimal bits of material that are the building blocks of life.

Recent prizes have gone to scientists who developed molecular "machines" — molecules with controllable motions — and who mapped how cells repair damaged DNA, leading to improved cancer treatments.

The medicine prize went to three Americans studying circadian rhythms: Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young. The physics prize went to Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne for detecting gravitational waves.

The literature winner will be named Thursday and the peace prize will be announced Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME