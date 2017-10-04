Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico's Death Toll From Hurricane Maria Rises to 34
WEATHER-US-HURRICANE-PUERTORICO-POLITICS-TRUMP
NevadaLas Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Sent $100,000 Overseas Before Attack
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Leaves At Least 50 Dead
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shootingJason Aldean Has Canceled His Upcoming Shows After the Las Vegas Shooting
Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival - Day 3
Senate Republican healthcare bill
During votes and Senate policy luncheons, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks to reporters concerning Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) proposed Republican healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington DC Tuesday September 19, 2017.  Melina Mara/The Washington Post—Getty Images
Senate

John McCain Urges Supreme Court to 'Return Control of Our Elections to the People'

Jennifer Calfas
Oct 03, 2017

Sens. John McCain and Sheldon Whitehouse doubled down on their bipartisan effort encouraging the U.S. Supreme Court to create a new standard for determining the constitutionality of partisan gerrymandering.

The Republican and Democratic senators reaffirmed their efforts Tuesday as the highest court in the U.S. heard oral arguments for a key case that could determine the future of partisan gerrymandering in the U.S. Gerrymandering is the drawing of electoral district lines to favor typically the party in power.

“The Court can clean up a cause of America’s crisis in confidence in our democracy, protect our elections from wildly partisan ‘bulk’ gerrymandering, and return control of our elections to the people," McCain and Whitehouse said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "We hope the Court will."

The case, Gill v. Whitford, comes from Democrats in Wisconsin who believe boundaries created in the state were made to benefit Republicans, which the Democrats argue is unconstitutional. In the past, the Supreme Court created a standard to assess whether race was used too much in the remapping of districts. However, the court has not yet created a standard to assess the same issue in its relation to partisan politics.

McCain and Whitehouse filed a friend-of-the-court brief for the case last month, which said "this case implicates the effective functioning of American representative democracy."

“The American people do not like gerrymandering. It leaves them feeling powerless and discouraged; that their votes are wasted and voices silenced," they said Tuesday. "They see it rigging our political system to favor special interests."

"Elections ought to belong to the people," the senators added. "Increasingly uncompetitive and unrepresentative districts have a corrosive effect on the American democratic process."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME