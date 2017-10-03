Country music singer Jason Aldean , who was performing on stage in Las Vegas when a gunman fired a flurry of bullets into the crowd in what became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, has canceled several of his upcoming shows in California.

"I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do," Aldean said in a statement on Tuesday. "It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows... pic.twitter.com/lP7TFCukII - Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

Aldean has canceled his dates for his "They Don't Know Tour" this upcoming weekend in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, San Diego on Oct. 7 and Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 8. His tour will resume on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Okla.

"Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them," Aldean said. "I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed."

Tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded, and fans who were selected for meet and greets will be able to do so at a tour date next year, the statement said.

Aldean was performing his set at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when a gunman identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd of thousands of concertgoers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. At least 59 people died and 527 others were injured in what became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history .

Aldean, who was not physically harmed during the attack, shared his thoughts on the impact of the massacre in an Instagram post.

"Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see," Aldean wrote. "This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in."

Police are still investigating the motive of the shooter, who was found dead by authorities in his hotel room with at least 23 firearms. Las Vegas officials have raised over $4 million for victims of the shooting and their families as they make funeral arrangements, travel to be with their loved ones, pay for medical costs and more.