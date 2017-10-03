Donald Trump Threw Paper Towels to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico. The Internet Had Thoughts

President Donald Trump's latest viral move is paper towel throwing.

Tuesday marked President Trump's first visit to Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria two weeks ago. During a stop at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, he came face to face with some of the U.S. territory's residents in need of relief.

Perhaps drawing on his reality TV experience, he launched several rolls of paper towels into a crowd of residents, some of whom caught the supplies, some who didn't.

People were quick to capture the action shots, and it wasn't long before it was a meme.

A news editor couldn't wait for the meme machine to go to work.

Some felt it was a distateful way to distribute supplies.

Trump: great crowd today, fantastic. now raise those hands if you want paper towels!

Staffer: uh we should probably hand them out sir

Trump: pic.twitter.com/2pmt9vOIsi - Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

NBA ballers were name-checked.

From @Carrasquillo: “In his best Stephen Curry impersonation, Trump ... softly shot paper towels into the crowd, which they enjoyed”



📸: AP pic.twitter.com/BdSNtzsMkh - Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 3, 2017

Trump in Puerto Rico handing out paper towels like he's Kobe smh pic.twitter.com/gZiAmUoS6d - Shit Mexicans🇲🇽 Do (@SOMEXlCAN) October 3, 2017

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk - Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

Others found the scene quite dark.

Trump legit throwing paper towels into audience in Puerto Rico. This looks like some Hieronymus Bosch or general cray Renaissance painting. pic.twitter.com/8bMW40v05b - Newey (@reptarbarred) October 3, 2017

WH pool: 'In a surreal scene, Trump handed some packages of 'Arroz Rico'...and held up his arm and softly shot paper towels into the crowd' pic.twitter.com/ZoZlBKzQjY - Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 3, 2017

Even Samantha Bee's social media team weighed in.

Republicans: Kneeling for the National Anthem is offensive.

Trump: What if I throw paper towels at hurricane survivors? pic.twitter.com/p8aofglDIc - Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 3, 2017

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Photoshop battle was just getting started, with one user riffing on his use of superlatives, captioning this edit job of Trump shooting a basketball at a football goal with the line "I play the best sports."

Another chose a certain iconic <a href="https://i.imgur.com/DpbRm7f" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Disney moment .

The President has faced criticism from Ted Cruz and others for his response to Puerto Rico. The President of Oxfam America, an international organization dedicated to alleviating poverty, announced its involvement in the relief effort, saying the U.S. government was too slow to respond.