mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
OpinionWhat Would Eleanor Roosevelt Tell Us?
Eleanor Roosevelt
diplomacyUS Expels 15 Cuban Diplomats Following Unexplained Attacks in Havana
U.S. Orders Expulsion Of 15 Cuban Diplomats From Washington DC Embassy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
mean girlsHere's How the Mean Girls Cast Wants You Celebrate October 3rd
Mean Girls
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Ellen DeGeneres presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  Photograph by Kevin Mazur—WireImage/Getty
Television

'Love Will Always Win.' Ellen DeGeneres Shares a Message of Hope After the Las Vegas Shooting

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:02 PM ET

Ellen DeGeneres opened her show Tuesday with a message of hope following the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Related

Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Questions Why Americans Are 'Afraid' to Talk About Guns
Late Night Television
Trevor Noah Questions Why Americans Are 'Afraid' to Talk About Guns

"I am hoping we can fill this room with love and prayers and hope. That is what I want right now," DeGeneres said before noting that the episode was taped Monday, when many woke up to the news of the shooting. "It's very easy to lose hope. But we cannot do that. I always say there's a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on."

DeGeneres said part of why she loves her job is because it allows her to focus on people doing good in the world. DeGeneres then played a series of clips of past guests who have helped others or done other selfless acts like a person paying for firefighters' meals or a homecoming king giving his crown to a friend with cerebral palsy.

"The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show," DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres also said she plans to use her show to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting by donating money for medical expenses, supplies and anything else they might need in the coming weeks. "What we want to do is give you an escape from whatever is going on in your life, whatever is going on in the world. And that is what we're going to do," she said.

Watch her full message on channeling hope in the face of tragedies like Las Vegas below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME