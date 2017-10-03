Ellen DeGeneres opened her show Tuesday with a message of hope following the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas .

"I am hoping we can fill this room with love and prayers and hope. That is what I want right now," DeGeneres said before noting that the episode was taped Monday, when many woke up to the news of the shooting. "It's very easy to lose hope. But we cannot do that. I always say there's a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on."

DeGeneres said part of why she loves her job is because it allows her to focus on people doing good in the world. DeGeneres then played a series of clips of past guests who have helped others or done other selfless acts like a person paying for firefighters' meals or a homecoming king giving his crown to a friend with cerebral palsy.

"The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show," DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres also said she plans to use her show to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting by donating money for medical expenses, supplies and anything else they might need in the coming weeks. "What we want to do is give you an escape from whatever is going on in your life, whatever is going on in the world. And that is what we're going to do," she said.

Watch her full message on channeling hope in the face of tragedies like Las Vegas below.