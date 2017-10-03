Newsfeed
mean girls

Here's How the Mean Girls Cast Wants You Celebrate October 3rd

Raisa Bruner
3:17 PM ET

The cast of Mean Girls is all grown up. And for this year's celebration of Mean Girls Day — it's October 3, in case you didn't know — they're taking advantage of their role in the pop culture pantheon in a new way. Instead of asking people to share around memes and funny memories of the classic movie and everyone's everlasting crush on Aaron Samuels, they've banded together to support the victims of Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting.

In a video shared to social media, stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese — that's Karen, Gretchen, Aaron and Damian to hard-core fans — call for listeners to contribute to the National Compassion Fund via a GoFundMe page.

"We want to turn the attention to those who need it," Bennett explains. "If every fan gave just $3 in honor of October 3... we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time."

"Guys, look. We know fetch is never gonna happen, but we can make this happen," Chabert adds.

"On October 3, I'll ask you what day it is," Bennett teases, "but we'll also ask you to help." Chabert finishes for him. They note that 100% of the funds raised will go directly to the victims via the National Compassion Fund, which is a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime and has a track record of organizing donations in the wake of events like the Pulse Nightclub tragedy and the Aurora, Colorado shooting.

