mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeThe Las Vegas Shooter Modified His Guns. Here's Why That's Important
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
CrimeMan Gets Prison for 1984 Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Banking'You Should Be Fired.' Elizabeth Warren Slams Wells Fargo CEO Over Fake Accounts
The Democratic Policy And Communications Committee Holds Hearing On Campaign Finance System
Music

Watch the Final Moments of Tom Petty's Last Ever Live Show

Billy Perrigo
12:52 PM ET

Tom Petty had some final words for his audience in Los Angeles, California as he closed out the last concert of a world tour. "I wanna thank you for 40 years of a really great time," he said. One week later the rock legend would be dead, after suffering cardiac arrest in the early morning of Oct. 2. He was 66.

On Sept 25, Petty and his band the Heartbreakers finished a three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their 40th anniversary tour. YouTube user Kim Roberts caught footage of the band's encore, the hit songs 'You Wreck Me' and 'American Girl'.

"My tears are falling down as i write this as the news of Tom's death from cardiac arrest is reported," she wrote in the video's description. "Unbelievable that one week to the day of this performance at the Hollywood Bowl, last day of the 40th anniversary tour, Tom would have left us."

The footage shows an appreciative crowd whooping as the band finish their performance and then stick around to sign autographs. "God bless you! Goodnight!" said Petty just before walking off the stage.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME