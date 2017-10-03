Taylor Swift has reportedly sent flowers to the police station of an off-duty officer who was injured in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas .

According to Los Angeles Police Department intel analyst Kimberlee Binder, the 27-year-old pop star had a number of floral arrangements delivered to the Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California, Monday following the attack.

Binder took to Instagram to express her gratitude for Swift's gesture with a photo of one of the bouquets. "Talk about a class act!" she captioned the picture. " @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect."

Police say Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay hotel late Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring at least 515 others. The shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history .