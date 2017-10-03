Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
nobel prizeWatch Nobel Winner Kip Thorne Talk Gravity Waves, 'Interstellar,' And More
SWEDEN-US-NOBEL-PHYSICS
TexasProsecutors: Man Decapitated Mother and Stabbed Father After They Bailed Him Out of Jail
Woman Decapitated Son Charged, Houston, USA - 02 Oct 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
technologyThe Police Are Using Computer Algorithms to Tell if You’re a Threat
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Katy Perry &amp; Noah Cyrus In Concert - New York, New York
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: Katy Perry performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on October 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano—Getty Images
celebrities

'No One’s Going to Take Our Power From Us.' Katy Perry Unites the Crowd at Her Concert With Hopeful Speech

Cady Lang
11:52 AM ET

Katy Perry took time during her Witness tour concert in New York City on Monday night to pay homage to the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. The shooting, which left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured at a country music festival, is considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At the concert, Perry encouraged her fans to keep their hopes up in spite of the horrific events of the day.

"I want to take this moment right now for Las Vegas here tonight," Perry said. "Listen, I know it’s been a tough day. But music is special. It’s magic. It’s something that unites us. There’s a community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up, and I know that we all feel really disconnected at times but I know music brings us together, and it should never be a place of fear, right?"

She then asked the crowd to engage with each other and reminded them that no one could "steal our joy."

"I’m going to do a little exercise because you know, we all think we’re connected by all the likes and the posts and stuff like that but sometimes we forget we need to touch each other," she said. "We need to see each other. We need to communicate with each other. So just like one of those hippie dippie exercises, turn to your right or your left and if you don’t know the person next to you, introduce yourself and say hello. Maybe shake their hand! And if you have the guts, just say ‘I love you!’ No one’s going to steal our joy. No one’s going to wilt our flowers or clip our wings. No one’s going to take our power from us."

Watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME