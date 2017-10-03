In honor of their 25th wedding anniversary today, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet message to her husband former President Barack Obama on Twitter along with a black-and-white photo from their wedding day.

"A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote. "I <3 you." (But she used a double-pink-heart emoji instead of an analogue heart symbol, because she's hip to the ways of the internet, too.)

The two met in Chicago , when Michelle (née Robinson) was assigned to advise a young Barack at the law firm he was working at for the summer during law school. Despite his requests , she refused to date him until he offered to quit the job, making the relationship more appropriate. They had ice cream for their first date — Baskin-Robbins, he's said — and were in a relationship for three years before tying the knot in 1992.

It's been an emotional few weeks for the Obamas: the former president described the experience of dropping eldest daughter Malia off at college at Harvard as "like open-heart surgery."