A Baby Born After Her Pregnant Mother Was Shot and Killed Has Died

TIME
10:22 AM ET

(CHICAGO) — Authorities say a baby girl who was born after her pregnant mother was shot to death on Chicago's far South Side has died too.

The girl's mother, 20-year-old Charnella Lemon, was sitting in a parked vehicle in Fernwood with 33-year-old Terrence Carter on Friday when someone approached on foot and shot them both.

Lemon, of Dolton, was shot three times in the chest. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. Jenae was delivered and had been listed in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says the baby, Jenae Lemon, died Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Carter, of Sauk Village, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

