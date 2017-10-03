Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Gaming Makes People Better Learners

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Gaming makes people better learners.

By Judith Merkelt-Jedamzik at Ruhr-Universität Bochum

2. Mass shootings are an American problem. There’s an American solution.

By Senator Chris Murphy in the Washington Post

3. Does even Mark Zuckerberg know how powerful Facebook is?

By Max Read in New York Magazine

4. What’s wrong with Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

By Meredith C. Carroll in the Week

5. There’s a way to jumpstart Puerto Rico’s recovery: forgive its debt.

By Mark Weisbrot at Buzzfeed

Follow TIME