U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMother Accused of Killing Daughter With Antidepressants Will Stand Trial
TIME.com stock photos Health Prescription Pills
Heart DiseaseTom Petty Died of Cardiac Arrest. What Does That Mean?
KAABOO Del Mar
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HistoryThe Recent Wave of WWII Memoirs May Also Be the Last
Donald Stratton listens to President Donald Trump
desks school Superintendent suspended
Getty Images
Ohio

Superintendent Suspended for Pulling Down the School Board Vice President's Pants

Associated Press
10:10 AM ET

(MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio) — The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.

Maple Heights School Board President Pamela Crews says Superintendent Charles Keenan was suspended for 10 days without pay and required to issue a letter of apology for the August incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

Keenan says his intent was to be playful with board Vice President Michael White, and he didn't mean to pull White's pants all the way down.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME