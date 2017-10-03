'I'm Afraid to Raise My Children in This World.' Read Jason Aldean's New Message on the Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean, the country musician whose performance was interrupted by the mass shooting in Las Vegas, has said he's afraid to bring his children up in a world where these kinds of massacres happen.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in."

He called for unity in response to the tragedy, but said the U.S. has a "long way to go" before it recovers.

"My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together."

Aldean was onstage Sunday when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto crowds of people at the Route 91 Harvest festival. He posted on Instagram hours after the shooting to let fans know he was safe, and sent prayers to those affected. He ended both posts with the hashtag #stopthehate.