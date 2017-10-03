mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionLate Night Hosts Call For Gun Control Following Las Vegas Attack
las vegas shooting‘It Sounded Like Firecrackers.’ Social Media Star Dan Bilzerian Describes Chaos Backstage During the Las Vegas Shooting
Maxim Magazine's Annual Halloween Party - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
russiaRussian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Has Been Jailed, Days Before a Major Rally
Opposition activist Alexei Navalny meets with Vladivostok residents
Late Night Television

‘It Feels Like Someone Has Opened a Window Into Hell.' Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Emotional Statement On Las Vegas Shooting

Jennifer Calfas
Oct 02, 2017

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back tears Monday night as he called for gun control following what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which took place Sunday night in his hometown of Las Vegas.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel opened his Monday night show choking up as he detailed how a gunman opened fire on thousands of concert-goers from a hotel room window above the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 527 others.

"Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy — this time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my hometown," Kimmel said. "And, of course, we pray for the victims, and for their families and friends and we wonder why — even though there's probably no way to ever know why — a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun listening to music."

Kimmel, who has recently challenged Republican-backed health care efforts and was subsequently thrust into the spotlight as an activist on the subject, expressed disappointment in Republican politicians for failing to support or pass substantial gun control legislation as mass shootings continue to take hold of the country.

"It seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell. What I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control; it's about common sense," Kimmel said. "Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don’t let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns."

During his monologue, Kimmel showed the images of more than 50 senators who voted against legislation last year after the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub to close loopholes on the use of background checks on those purchasing guns. Many of those politicians, Kimmel noted, shared messages and prayers for the victims of the attack.

"With all due respect, your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient," Kimmel said.

Kimmel was one of several late-night hosts to put comedy aside Monday night to make statements advocating for gun control following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Watch his full remarks in the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME