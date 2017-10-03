U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesTom Petty's Simpson Cameo Perfectly Captured the Thinking Rock Star's Dilemma
MusicThe 11 Best Tom Petty Songs to Remember Him By
Listen to Tom Petty's best songs to remember him by
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
remembranceRock Superstar Tom Petty Has Died Aged 66
'Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Perform At Le Grand Rex
las vegas shooting

‘It Sounded Like Firecrackers.’ Social Media Star Dan Bilzerian Describes Chaos Backstage During the Las Vegas Shooting

Steve Helling / PEOPLE
Oct 02, 2017

When a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 200 more, concert-goers ran for safety. Backstage, the scene was equally chaotic, PEOPLE has learned.

Dan Bilzerian, the social media celebrity known as the “King of Instagram”, was on stage and enjoying his night when the massacre started. “I used to play baseball with Jake Owen when I was a kid,” he tells PEOPLE. “We were on the stage when the gunfire started.”

Bilzerian says it took them about 15 seconds for everyone to figure out what was happening. “It sounded like firecrackers,” he says, “which is what it sounds like when supersonic bullets are flying over your head.”

As people backstage realized that the concert was under attack, everyone scattered. “I was pretty calm, all things considered,” Bilzerian says, “but I definitely ran to safety.”

Related

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
las vegas shootingLas Vegas Police Say Threat Has Subsided After Mass Shooting
las vegas shooting
Las Vegas Police Say Threat Has Subsided After Mass Shooting

The carnage was everywhere. Bilzerian says that he saw a female victim lying on the ground. “She was dead,” he says. “She had been shot in the head, and her brain was showing.”

Bilzerian got in his van and took a terrified, injured woman to the hospital. “I don’t know the extent of her injuries,” he says. “She could barely talk.”

When he was safe, Bilzerian made the decision to return to the scene with his own gun to try to save others — but returned to find that law enforcement had everything under control.

“It was a pretty strong wake up call,” he says. “This stuff can happen without warning anywhere. It’s not smart to get caught without a gun.”

Bilzerian says that he would make the decision to return to the scene all over again. “I don’t think it was heroic at all,” he says. “I just wanted to do the right thing.”

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME