Las Vegas Police Say Threat Has Subsided After Mass Shooting

Las Vegas police believe there was only one suspect involved in a mass shooting at a country music festival on the city's central strip Sunday that killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo said Monday that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was the only suspect and that the threat of further violence has subsided.

Paddock reportedly killed himself before authorities entered the hotel room from which he launched the deadly assault.

Fasulo said officers discovered 23 firearms in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and 19 additional firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. Authorities initially said there were 17 firearms in the room.

The shooting, which has been described the deadliest in U.S. history, is being investigated as a homicide. The shooter's motive has not yet been established.