U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CubaSonic Attacks in Cuba Have Severely Injured U.S. Spies
Cities of the world. Havana
Mass ShootingWhy Are There So Many Conflicting Numbers on Mass Shootings?
Mass Shooting Las Vegas Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NevadaCountry Guitarist Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooting Changes His Opinion on Gun Control: 'Enough Is Enough'
Josh Abbott Band Performs At Stubb's
Nevada

Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had at Least 17 Guns in His Hotel Room, Officials Say

Associated Press
5:49 PM ET

(LAS VEGAS) — Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.

Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semiautomatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the massacre that targeted a country music concert.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME