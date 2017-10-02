Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had at Least 17 Guns in His Hotel Room, Officials Say

(LAS VEGAS) — Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.

Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semiautomatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the massacre that targeted a country music concert.