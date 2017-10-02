U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CubaSonic Attacks in Cuba Have Severely Injured U.S. Spies
Cities of the world. Havana
Mass ShootingWhy Are There So Many Conflicting Numbers on Mass Shootings?
Mass Shooting Las Vegas Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NevadaLas Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had at Least 17 Guns in His Hotel Room, Officials Say
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Leaves At Least 50 Dead
Josh Abbott Band Performs At Stubb's
(L-R) Musicians Caleb Keeter, James Hertless, Josh Abbott, Edward Villanueva, Austin Davis, and Preston Wait of Josh Abbott Band perform in concert at Stubb's Bar-B-Q on Aug. 26, 2016 in Austin, Texas.  Rick Kern—Getty Images/WireImage
Nevada

Country Guitarist Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooting Changes His Opinion on Gun Control: 'Enough Is Enough'

Katie Reilly
5:56 PM ET

A country guitarist who performed at the Las Vegas music festival where a gunman killed 58 people on Sunday said he has changed his mind about gun control in the wake of the massacre.

"I've been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night," Caleb Keeter, a guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, wrote in a message on Twitter on Monday. "I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with [concealed handgun licenses], and legal firearms on the bus. They were useless. We couldn't touch them for fear police might think that we were part of the massacre and shoot us."

The Josh Abbott Band performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Keeter said he and other members of his band and crew were still there when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers. The Las Vegas shooting, which left more than 500 people injured, became the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Related

Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Leaves At Least 50 Dead
NevadaLas Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had at Least 17 Guns in His Hotel Room, Officials Say
Nevada
Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had at Least 17 Guns in His Hotel Room, Officials Say

"Enough is enough," Keeter wrote, criticizing the shooter's "access to an insane amount of fire power." "Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn't going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand."

"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW," he said. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."

Keeter later responded on Twitter to some gun control advocates who questioned what he had not supported their cause previously.

"You are all absolutely correct," he said. "I saw this happening for years and did nothing. But I'd like to do what I can now."

While some Democratic lawmakers made similar arguments for gun control on Monday, the White House said it was too soon to debate such policies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME